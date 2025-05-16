MP Salasya arrested, detained at Nairobi Central police

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya addressing youth along the Malindi- Mombasa highway at Kwa Chocha area in Malindi town Kilifi County on Saturday, May, 10, 2025. The First term MP took his 2027 presidential campaign to Kilifi and urged the youth to rally behind him for quality leadership in the country. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard].

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya was on Friday arrested in Nanyuki and brought to Nairobi for questioning.

The legislator was locked up at Nairobi’s Central Station.

The Sub County Police Commander Stephen Okal and Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer George Momanyi confirmed Salasya was at the station.

However, they did not give more information on why the MP was being detained.

DCI boss Mohammed Amin and the investigations bureau director Abdullah Komeshah did not pick up calls.

His lawyer, Kennedy Echesa, said the MP’s vehicle was shot at the rear tyre in an apparent attempt to immobilise it.

He said the MP's bodyguards were also disarmed.

He added that the individuals, who identified themselves as police officers, handcuffed the MP and bundled him into their vehicle which then speeded away.

“These people, heavily armed and moving with force, ambushed my convoy, disarmed my security team, confiscated their firearms, and pursued my vehicle. One of my security personnel managed to escape and helped me flee into a nearby bush for safety,” the MP’s X account posted.

Salasya posted several tweets showing photos of deflated tyres.

“They shot at my vehicle, aiming directly at me. Shortly after, they emerged with at least 15 AK47 rifles and confronted me.”

The incident occurred in the Kisima area on the Isiolo-Nanyuki highway.

Salasya termed the incident as an abduction and not arrest saying the vehicles blocked his to trap him.

According to the MP, he has avoided involvement in government talks, insisting on staying true to his calling.

Earlier in the week, on Sunday, Salasya said that he had escaped an attempted arrest by unidentified armed officers at an undisclosed location in Mombasa.