'Skiza ground,' Inside the unveiling of Gachagua's DCP party

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the unveiling of his new party, Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Nairobi on May 15th 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Brown, white, and neon green. Those are the official colours of the newly unveiled political outfit by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

And he insists this isn’t just another party. It’s a listening party.

Dubbed the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), the outfit unveiled on Thursday, May 15, is the vehicle Gachagua hopes to ride straight into the 2027 General Election.

The party’s logo? An ear, with fingers cupped around it, because, apparently, nothing says democracy like really hearing what people have to say.

Party logo and slogan. [ courtesy]

The Party’s slogan is ‘Skiza Wakenya,’ which loosely translates to “Listen to Kenyans.” But Gachagua, fondly known kwa ground as ‘Riggy G’, says Kenyans have the right to turn it into ‘Skiza Ground.’

The symbolism is not by accident. The choice of logo and slogan comes at a time when many Kenyans feel ignored by the current administration, especially after the June 2024 fiery finance bill protests.

Gachagua is positioning himself as the antithesis of a government that, critics say, has selective hearing.

According to the former DP, his is a listening party which he says hates lies and fake promises.

Then, he got spicy. “I detest lies. That is why I disagreed with liar number one,” he said, in what appeared to be a jab at his former boss.

But if you're a pal of Riggy G hoping to snag a direct nomination, think again.

‘’Let me clarify for the avoidance of doubt. This party has no favourite candidates. This party has no provision for direct nomination. If you are my friend, I want to confirm none of you has a direct nomination…be prepared to face each other in the party primaries,’’ he said. Former Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi the National Organising Secretary,DCP. [Collins Oduor,Standard]

DCP also announced its interim leadership, featuring a lineup of familiar political faces:

Former UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala has been named the Interim Deputy Party Leader

David Mingati – Chairperson, Peter Mwathi – Deputy Chair, Strategy, Hesbon Obanga – Secretary-General, Hannah Mutua – Treasurer, former Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi is the National Organising Secretary, Andrew Kiplimo Muge – Director of Elections, Cate Waruguru – National Women Leader, and former Starehe MP Maina Kamanda- Chairperson, Council of Eminent Persons.

Interim Deputy party leader,Cleophas Malala and Nyandarua Senator John Methu during the unveiling of DCP. [Collins Oduor,Standard]

Also spotted at the unveiling were Nyandarua Senator John Methu, Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thangwa, and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

The party is expected to officially launch on June 4 at a location yet to be announced. One thing’s clear: Gachagua wants you to know he’s all ears…literally.