UHC staff clash with Duale over gratuity

UHC staff protest unfair treatment from the ministry of Health. They demand Permanent and Pensionable and gratuity. They matched from Green Park to Ministry of Health, Afya house where they camped demanding audience from the CS Duale on May 13 2025. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and Universal Health Coverage staff have clashed over the payment of gratuity.

The CS insists that the gratuity for all UHC staff will be processed upon contract expiry. Duale said the decision is part of an agreement reached during a meeting between the ministry, Council of Governors, UHC workers representatives and healthcare workers unions.

But the staff want their dues paid immediately. The health workers are now accusing Duale and Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth of undermining union efforts by making boardroom decisions without broader consultation.

The Health Sector Caucus (HSC), which led the Tuesday peaceful march in Nairobi, insisted their demands must be met immediately, before the UHC payroll is transferred to counties. They listed transition to permanent and pensionable (PnP) terms and payment of gratuity.

“What we are asking for is simple: permanent and pensionable (PnP) terms and gratuity now,” said Peter Wachira, chair of the Health Sector Caucus.

He spoke while addressing demonstrators gathered outside the Ministry of Health. “They must also harmonise your salaries so that you are paid like any other health worker,” he said.

The demonstration saw a unified procession head to the Ministry of Health with protesters carrying banners and placards, chanting slogans and urging President William Ruto to intervene.

Tensions escalated following claims by union members that key government figures had attempted to call off the strike without consulting the unions.

“We cannot allow Mr Duale and Dr Ouma Oluga to make decisions in boardroom meetings and call off the strike without consulting the union,” said Elias Mtai one of the UHC staff, expressing frustration with the lack of direct engagement.

In response, the ministry released a press statement reaffirming its commitment to UHC and the welfare of healthcare workers. It outlined a timeline for upcoming transitions, stating, “Effective 1st July 2025, UHC staff will be transferred to County Governments, and that the payroll and related budgets would also be devolved by the same date.”

The ministry further added that current contracts would remain valid until May 2026 and that provisions for permanent and pensionable terms would be included in the 2026/27 budget.

As for gratuity, the Ministry clarified it would be “processed upon contract expiry, following guidance from the Public Service Commission.”

However, for the striking UHC workers, those assurances fell short. Their message was clear: they want binding commitments and timely fulfillment not promises tied to future budgets.