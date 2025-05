Pilot George Nyamodi has been flying missions in war-torn areas of Sudan and Chad. [Courtesy]

A Kenyan pilot flying a cargo aircraft was killed in a Sudanese military airstrike, intensifying scrutiny over Nairobi’s entanglement — whether deliberate or inadvertent — in the civil war ravaging Sudan.

His aircraft, a Boeing 727, under the control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), was struck by Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on the morning of Saturday, May 3, at Nyala Airport in South Darfur — an essential hub for the RSF.