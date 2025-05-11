CS Mbadi: We're in government because we're capable

CS Finance John Mbadi on May 4, 2025, at Kadika primary during President William Ruto Migori County tour. (Caleb Kingwara, Standard)

There is nothing like being half-way in a government, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has said.

The CS who directed his message to people from Nyanza region said that they were given the positions they are in because they were capable.

According to the CS, there is nothing like Nyanza region caring for someone else’s cow.

“There is no government where you can be in half-way. We are Kenyans and have a right of being Kenyans. We have the positions we are in because we are capable,” CS Mbadi said.

He told those saying that they were not fully in government to stop such narratives and embrace what the broad-based government offered.

“Personally, I knew that Raila would be president, and he was to give me the ministerial position. But God worked in his ways and came with something which I still don’t understand. This is Gen Z. It got me into the position I have today,”Mbadi said.

The CS reminded Nyanza region that they are part of broad-based government and were not being content with another person’s possession in their custody as the saying would put it.

He cautioned Nyanza people not to be cheated saying that it is only Ruto that showed them brotherly love by approaching Raila.

“Ruto has now come to us as his brothers. He has been good to us and shared with us his government,” CS Mbadi remarked.

The CS who was addressing Got Kachola residents in Nyatike Constituency on Saturday said that they have often been cheated by people from Mount Kenya who have never supported the region in return.

According to CS Mbadi, they were waiting for 2022 thinking that the people from Mount Kenya would support them but instead, ‘former President Uhuru Kenyatta took the key he had in his hand and gave it to President Ruto’.

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko who echoed CS Mbadi’s sentiments said that the broad-based meant that it is for all Kenyans.

He told Nyanza people not to worry about Edwin Sifuna, saying that he had all the right to say that ODM is not in government because it suited the argument of his being secretary general.

“That is why Raila Odinga who said that we work in cooperation with the national government is the one who is getting it correct. ODM is a broad party and has friendship with all communities,” Governor Ayacko said.

According to the governor, in order for all these people to be served, the former prime minister agreed with President Ruto that his government be broadened and include experts.

He held that they believe in service and inclusion, and that third point in the tenth point agenda that Raila signed with President Ruto included inclusivity.

Governor Ayacko cautioned Nyanza people against being cheated into going to the streets.

Nyatike MP Tom Odege who welcomed the broad-based government highlighted the needs of his constituents saying that they needed roads that could open up their beaches.

“If we can find roads which open up our beaches to Muhuru, our fishermen will have easy time transporting their fish and this village will go into history that for the first time our people have got roads,” Mr Odege remarked.

Mbadi pointed out that the constituency got more roads placed in this year’s budget.

He highlighted that this year’s budget had every constituency in Migori County get a tarmac road.