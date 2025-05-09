The Standard

'I will represent myself', businessman Aroko tells lawyers Omari and Ombeta

By Pkemoi Ng'eno and Fred Kagonye | May. 9, 2025
Lawyers Cliff Ombeta, Samson Nyaberi and Danstan Omari representing businessman Phillip Aroko linked to the murder of Kasipul MP Ong'ondo Were argue their case at JKIA Law Court on May 9, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

There was drama at the JKIA Law courts after a businessman, Phillip Aroko, told the Magistrate that he did not need legal representation.

Aroko had been presented at the court today in a case where he is linked to the murder of Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were.

City lawyers Danstun Omari, Cliff Ombeta, Shadrack Wambui, Stanley Kinyanjui and Sam Nyaberi had also appeared in court on behalf of Aroko and co-accused Edwin Oduor.

To their surprise, Aroko told the court that together with his co-accused, they would instead represent themselves.

This left the lawyers with no option but to leave the courtroom in a huff.

Earlier on, the lawyers had petitioned the High Court seeking to compel the Inspector General of Police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to present him in court.

In an urgent application filed before the Milimani High Court Criminal Division, Aroko’s legal team, led by Omari, raised an alarm over what they describe as a blatant violation of his constitutional rights and due process.

Homa Bay businessman and politician Philip Nahashon Aroko is presented at JKIA courts after being arrested by police over the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were May 09, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Aroko, who was being detained at Gigiri Police Station was expected to be arraigned at JKIA at 9am but the lawyers said he was yet to be produced in court.

In the court papers, Omari said Arokowas being held without formal charges and had been denied access to his legal counsel, family, and friends since when he was detained.

Oroko was later produced at the court, where he requested to be held at Kileleshwa police station and not Kasarani, citing that he is currently under medication.

JKIA court Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi allowed the detectives to detain the businessman for seven days to allow them to complete the investigations.

Aroko is the person of interest in Charles Ong'ondo Were murder case.

Related Topics

Phillip Aroko Ong'ondo Were Murder Ong'ondo Were Murder Probe Businessman Phillip Aroko
.

Latest Stories

Vatican sets May 18 for Pope Leo XIV inauguration mass
Vatican sets May 18 for Pope Leo XIV inauguration mass
World
By AFP
36 mins ago
On Notice
Cartoons
By Harry
49 mins ago
Parliament to vet IEBC nominees from May 27
National
By Esther Nyambura
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Deadbeat father loses court case to bury daughter killed by lioness
By Peterson Githaiga 2 hrs ago
Deadbeat father loses court case to bury daughter killed by lioness
Selective justice? Why Ong'ondo's case was acted on as others shelved
By Brian Otieno 5 hrs ago
Selective justice? Why Ong'ondo's case was acted on as others shelved
How police used forensic tools to nab suspects in Kasipul MP murder
By Okumu Modachi 7 hrs ago
How police used forensic tools to nab suspects in Kasipul MP murder
Court to determine whether Gachagua is reinstated as deputy president or...
By Kamau Muthoni 11 hrs ago
Court to determine whether Gachagua is reinstated as deputy president or...
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved