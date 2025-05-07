The Standard

Wanted: Businessman Philip Aroko asked to surrender to police

By Mate Tongola | May. 7, 2025
The late Charles Ong'ondo Were. [File, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a public appeal for Philip Nahashon Aroko to immediately surrender to the nearest police station.

Aroko has been named a person of interest in the ongoing investigation into the brutal killing of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Ong’ondo Were.

"Compliance with this request is mandatory," DCI stated on its official X platform.

DCI also called on members of the public to come forward with any information that could help locate Aroko. Citizens are urged to report tips through the nearest police station or via toll-free numbers: 999, 112, or #FichuaKwaDCI at 0800 722 203.

“All information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” the agency assured.

In a quick rejoinder, Aroko  through his lawyer Danstan Omari stated that he would be surrendering himself to the DCI late Wednesday.

"He is expected to surrender himself at the Gigiri Police Station anytime from now," Omari revealed through a text.

On Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told journalists that investigations have linked some of the slain MP's close associates to the brutal murder.

According to the security minister, detectives have established that some of Were’s allies collaborated with his killers.  

“We have made very significant progress in arresting the perpetrators and their collaborators, and it will shock you to note that this was a heinous crime done in a cavalier manner, involving people who ordinarily should have taken good care of him in his interest,” Murkomen stated.

The MP was shot dead on Wednesday, April 30, in Nairobi evening traffic by a gunman whose accomplice was riding a motorbike.

Related Topics

Philip Nahashon Aroko Businessman Philip Aroko Ong'ondo Were Murder Kasipul MP Murder
.

Latest Stories

Vatican sets May 18 for Pope Leo XIV inauguration mass
Vatican sets May 18 for Pope Leo XIV inauguration mass
World
By AFP
36 mins ago
On Notice
Cartoons
By Harry
49 mins ago
Parliament to vet IEBC nominees from May 27
National
By Esther Nyambura
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Deadbeat father loses court case to bury daughter killed by lioness
By Peterson Githaiga 2 hrs ago
Deadbeat father loses court case to bury daughter killed by lioness
Selective justice? Why Ong'ondo's case was acted on as others shelved
By Brian Otieno 5 hrs ago
Selective justice? Why Ong'ondo's case was acted on as others shelved
How police used forensic tools to nab suspects in Kasipul MP murder
By Okumu Modachi 7 hrs ago
How police used forensic tools to nab suspects in Kasipul MP murder
Court to determine whether Gachagua is reinstated as deputy president or...
By Kamau Muthoni 11 hrs ago
Court to determine whether Gachagua is reinstated as deputy president or...
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved