Wanted: Businessman Philip Aroko asked to surrender to police

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a public appeal for Philip Nahashon Aroko to immediately surrender to the nearest police station.

Aroko has been named a person of interest in the ongoing investigation into the brutal killing of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Ong’ondo Were.

"Compliance with this request is mandatory," DCI stated on its official X platform.

DCI also called on members of the public to come forward with any information that could help locate Aroko. Citizens are urged to report tips through the nearest police station or via toll-free numbers: 999, 112, or #FichuaKwaDCI at 0800 722 203.

“All information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” the agency assured.

In a quick rejoinder, Aroko through his lawyer Danstan Omari stated that he would be surrendering himself to the DCI late Wednesday.

"He is expected to surrender himself at the Gigiri Police Station anytime from now," Omari revealed through a text.

On Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told journalists that investigations have linked some of the slain MP's close associates to the brutal murder.

According to the security minister, detectives have established that some of Were’s allies collaborated with his killers.

“We have made very significant progress in arresting the perpetrators and their collaborators, and it will shock you to note that this was a heinous crime done in a cavalier manner, involving people who ordinarily should have taken good care of him in his interest,” Murkomen stated.

The MP was shot dead on Wednesday, April 30, in Nairobi evening traffic by a gunman whose accomplice was riding a motorbike.