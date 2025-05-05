Ruto to ODM: This government belongs to you

President William Ruto shakes hands with Mama mboga during his development tour in Migori County on May 5, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto has said the agreement between Kenya Kwanza and the Orange Democratic Movement is aimed at helping to confront socio-economic and political challenges that have held Kenya back in the past 60 years.

Ruto said the deal is not about benefitting individual politicians or political parties as alluded but is aimed at making it easier to implement a transformative development agenda.

Speaking at Kadika Primary School in Suna East, Migori County, Ruto pointed out that the commitment he and ODM leader Raila Odinga signed to is meant for the common good of all Kenyans.

“There is greater benefit in collaboration than competition for individual success,” he said. While maintaining that national unity holds far greater value than personal political victories, Ruto said, “ODM members should know that this government belongs to them just as it belongs to UDA members and everyone else.”

Condoling with the family and the people of Kasipul following the recent murder of MP Charles Were, Ruto warned that lawlessness and violence cannot be allowed to be part of Kenya's culture.

His sentiments come after a section of ODM politicians threatened to walkout of the broadbased government following the murder of the MP.

Were was killed by an unknown gunman who shot him severally on Nairobi city’s Ngong road on Wednesday evening.

President William Ruto during a political rally in Suna West, Migori County on May 5, 2025. [PCS]

On Saturday evening, a group of ODM leaders visited Were’s home for a fundraiser in aid of Were’s burial expenses.

The leaders led by ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga, the National Assembly Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma have threatened to walk out of the broad-based government if the State fails to handle the matter with due diligence.

Wanga said the MoU on the broad-based government between ODM and the Kenya Kwanza government was not based on assassination. Thus, the government must handle the inquest on Were’s murder with utmost seriousness.

She said the MoU was based on improving lives of Kenyans, not harming them.

But Ruto said peace and stability are important ingredients of progress.

While assuring the residents that Were’s killers and their collaborators will be pursued and the law will take its course, Ruto said, "They will not have anywhere to hide; they will not succeed. We must bring them to book.”

The head of state further called for teamwork and unity among all Kenyans, saying tribalism has no room in the modern-day Kenya.

He said political rivalry should not hinder development projects meant to uplift communities.

“Our focus must be on building roads, improving healthcare, creating jobs, and ensuring that no part of Kenya is left behind,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi who criticised those undermining the broad-based government, saying it has greatly helped the region get major development projects like other parts of the country.

"If you want to understand Raila Odinga’s body language, listen to what Oburu is saying. If you want to read his body language even more closely, listen to what Junet and I are saying. Forward ever, backward never," he said.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi commended the partnership between ODM and UDA that led to the broad-based government, saying it is well guided.

"I want to make it clear today that this partnership is well organised. We have no apologies or regrets on what we have done," the minister said.

He accused the naysayers of mischief, adding that they were dreaming if they imagined that there would be a turning back from the broad-based arrangement.

"Their true friends are known," he said.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed dismissed the newly formed opposition alliance, mocking it as "directionless and lacking a clear plan for Kenyans".

Mr Mohammed said it was surprising that the coalition’s leaders have yet to point out what they plan to do for the people.

Responding to the ‘Ruto Must Go’ slogan popularised by the group, Mr Mohammed remarked that such calls have lost meaning over time.

"That slogan doesn’t need launching. You can just shout it into a microphone in Nairobi. We have heard it for years. They said ‘Moi Must Go' when I was in primary school. We said 'Uhuru Must Go' until he completed his term," he said. President William Ruto chats with local engineers after the launch of an affordable housing project in Kuria West, Migori County on May 5, 2025. [PCS]

The MP further assured President Ruto of ODM's unwavering support, distancing himself from ‘the few critical voices’ in ODM party.

“I want to remind some ODM leaders, who sometimes go overboard, that there is no place for insulting the government or the President. That is their own MOU,” Mr Mohammed said.

Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga lashed out at Governor James Orengo over his recent criticism of the broad-based government, daring him to leave the ODM if he was dissatisfied.

The senator reminded Mr Orengo that the party's decision to join the government was a collective resolution, not an individual choice.

“When my governor stands up and says he is annoyed, I don’t know with whom. He claims he just wants to speak the truth and I ask myself: What truth?” Mr Oginga

Governor Achilo Ayako said residents of Migori County are firmly behind the broad-based government for prosperity.

After the church service, President Ruto opened the Suna West Sub-County Office in Piny Oyie.

He later laid the foundation stone for the Suna West Technical Training College, which will enhance access to technical training in the constituency.

And while in Kehancha, Kuria West, President Ruto launched the construction of Affordable Housing Project.