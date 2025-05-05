'Our time to eat': How Raila Odinga's kin fortunes changed after handshake with Ruto

President William Ruto (right) former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (left) and Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah at State House Mombasa on February 24, 2025. [PCS, Standard]

He is a man who has held Kenyan politics in an iron grip across four regimes, consistently finding his way to the heart of State power.

Despite not winning the ultimate prize, the presidency, ODM leader Raila Odinga has for many years enjoyed the trappings of power and secured lucrative government appointments and privileges for his kith and kin.

With a formidable mass following capable of paralysing the country at short notice, even the most powerful regimes—including the current political juggernaut assembled by President William Ruto—have struggled to rein him in.