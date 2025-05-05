The Standard

'Our time to eat': How Raila Odinga's kin fortunes changed after handshake with Ruto

By Harold Odhiambo and Ann Atieno | May. 5, 2025
President William Ruto (right) former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (left) and Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah at State House Mombasa on February 24, 2025. [PCS, Standard]

He is a man who has held Kenyan politics in an iron grip across four regimes, consistently finding his way to the heart of State power.

Despite not winning the ultimate prize, the presidency, ODM leader Raila Odinga has for many years enjoyed the trappings of power and secured lucrative government appointments and privileges for his kith and kin.

With a formidable mass following capable of paralysing the country at short notice, even the most powerful regimes—including the current political juggernaut assembled by President William Ruto—have struggled to rein him in.

Related Topics

Kenyan politics Raila Odinga William Ruto ODM
.

Latest Stories

Filmmakers can help to address colonial-era injustices in Africa
Filmmakers can help to address colonial-era injustices in Africa
Opinion
By Mulang'o Baraza
1 hr ago
Find a way of taming Kenyans' insatiable greed for land
Opinion
By Nancy Muthoni
1 hr ago
Breaking four: Will Kipyegon join the elite club of Kenya's barrier breakers?
Sports
By Jonathan Komen
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

'Our time to eat': How Raila Odinga's kin fortunes changed after handshake with Ruto
By Harold Odhiambo and Ann Atieno 1 hr ago
'Our time to eat': How Raila Odinga's kin fortunes changed after handshake with Ruto
The 12 minutes call that sparked a mother's hope for son's return
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
The 12 minutes call that sparked a mother's hope for son's return
After Raila loses, riots erupt then deal follows
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
After Raila loses, riots erupt then deal follows
Matiang'i's 2027 bid threatens Ruto and Raila's grip on Gusii
By Stanley Ongwae 13 hrs ago
Matiang'i's 2027 bid threatens Ruto and Raila's grip on Gusii
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved