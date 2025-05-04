The Standard

Key suspect in the murder of Kasipul MP Ong'ondo Were arrested

By Mate Tongola | May. 4, 2025
Homicide team along Valley Road, Nairobi where Kasipul MP was shot dead. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

A key suspect linked to the cold-blooded murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Ong’ondo Were has been arrested in Nairobi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations  (DCI) announced that the suspect was apprehended after forensic evidence and CCTV footage placed him along the MP’s final route from Parliament to the scene of the fatal shooting. 

A vehicle believed to have trailed the legislator before the attack was also recovered. 

"Reviewing of CCTV footage has enabled the team track the suspected vehicle which is seen following the late's car through a series of roads," an office privy to the investigations revealed to The Standard.

Investigators are now pursuing additional suspects, as well as the motorcycle and firearm used in the assassination.

We also have in our pocession, the car that the suspect and his accomplices were using. It was captured on various security cameras near Parliament Building. We believe it was the same that was used by the attackers to escape from the scene of crime," the source added.

The slain MP was gunned down at point-blank range last Wednesday evening after leaving Parliament. 

News about the arrest of the suspect has been welcomed by various leaders including Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma who has expressed his optimism that all those behind the killing will be brought to book.

"I'm encouraged by the commitment shown by the National Police Service and the DCI towards unraveling the brutal killing of the Honourable Charles Ong'ondo Were. I ask them to put more effort into reporting progress to the nation regularly," Kaluma posted on his X platform.

Ong’ondo, 45, was serving his second term as MP for Kasipul constituency in Homa Bay County on an ODM ticket.

.

