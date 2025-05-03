Orengo writes to President Ruto seeking a meeting

Siaya Governor James Orengo at Roseline Doreen Adhiambo Odede funeral service at Ruma Primary in Rarieda Siaya. January 18, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

After several months of intense criticisms against President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza government, Siaya governor James Orengo has sought an audience with Ruto.

The county chief is pursuing a forum with the president to discuss what he describes as a consultative development meeting with leaders from Siaya.

In a letter dated April 17, 2025, and addressed to President Ruto, Governor Orengo said the delegation will comprise cabinet secretaries and permanent secretaries from Siaya, all MPs, the Speaker, members of the county assembly leadership, and his executive.

"The purpose of the meeting is to engage you on key development matters affecting the county and to explore collaborative pathways through which the national government and county government can work together to accelerate socio-economic growth of the people," noted Orengo in the letter.

Orengo had proposed to have the meeting the last week of April for the engagement, but was open to any date and time that is convenient to the President's calendar.

"Enclosed herein please find a list of projects currently being undertaken by the national government in Siaya County, together with the list of projects we are requesting your good office to consider supporting in the county. We are confident that this engagement will mark a significant step forward in the spirit of national unity, inclusivity, and our service delivery to the citizens of Siaya county and Kenya at large," he added.

Orengo, who has been a strong critic of President Ruto following his open defiance of the Orange party’s newfound relationship with the ruling UDA Party, in the letter requested an audience with the President on behalf of the county government of Siaya and a delegation of leaders from Siaya county.

During the burial ceremony of ODM leader Raila Odinga's bodyguard, which was attended by President Ruto, Orengo boldly told ODM supporters that they should stand up and fight for their rights.

Orengo said he cannot be a praise singer, yet they fought for a democratic constitution where people are supposed to speak freely.

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi has assured President Ruto that the region is fully behind Raila and the broad-based government.

Wandayi told the President that dissenting voices from the ODM backyards across the country should not be used to show that the party is not in support of the broad-based government.

Raila, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Dennis Onyango, two weeks ago, said he was following the debate about his party's relationship with the President and the different interpretations of the cooperation agreement.