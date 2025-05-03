Author, family clash over rights and manuscripts as controversy dogs Ole Ntimama's biography

The late Cabinet Minister William ole Ntimama. [File, Standard]

A bitter dispute has erupted over the much-anticipated biography of the late Cabinet Minister and Maasai kingpin, William Ronkorua ole Ntimama.

At the heart of the row is a clash between independent author and Maa scholar Patu Naikumi and members of the Ntimama family, threatening to undermine the credibility of the project meant to celebrate the legacy of one of Kenya’s most influential political figures.



Naikumi alleges that he was initially engaged by the Ntimama family to co-author the biography.

However, he claims that Lydia Ntimama, the late politician’s daughter, used his early drafts and interviews to develop a separate version of the book without his consent.



“I sensed she was starting to use my intellectual resources to develop her book behind my back and that is why I went ahead to complete the biography without them,” said Naikumi.



According to him, Lydia began interviewing the same sources he had already accessed, presenting her work as a family-sanctioned version.



He further claims the family attempted to buy him out after their collaboration soured, but refused to meet his asking price of sh3 million, prompting him to independently publish his manuscript.



Naikumi states that his version, an unauthorised account, has already been submitted to a printer in India. He insists that his name and contributions were disregarded after the family allegedly proposed releasing the book without crediting him.



In response, the Ntimama family has pushed back strongly. In a joint statement signed by Amos Ntimama and Lydia Naneu, they accuse Naikumi of breaching a collaborative understanding and unilaterally proceeding with publication.



“The biography entrusted to us remains true to the vision outlined by William ole Ntimama and his family. It is a heartfelt reflection of his personal values and profound love for his community,” the family said in the statement.



They acknowledged that Naikumi had access to family archives and sources but argue that his independent actions undermine the project’s authenticity.



“It would be proper and respectful if Mr Patu Naikumi sought our concurrence before proceeding with any publication,” the family added.



This fallout is not the first obstacle in efforts to document Ntimama’s life. An earlier attempt, led by Maasai Mara University under former Vice Chancellor Mary Walingo and three co-authors, was completed before the Mara heist saga, but the university-owned copy was shelved incomplete. The remaining parts in this copy is the late Ntimama's son's story, family validation on information documented and publication of the book.



Naikumi’s version of the biography, which he claims covers Ntimama’s political journey, personal background, and role within the Maasai community, now faces rejection by the family who assert that only they can authentically tell their patriarch’s story.