The Standard

"I am ready!" Matiang'i officially declares 2027 presidential bid

By Stanley Ongwae | May. 2, 2025
Former CS Fred Matiang'i arrives at Kisii Capital Round about during his meet the people tour.[Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has declared his intention to run for president in the 2027 General Election.

Making his announcement in Kisii on Friday, April 2, Matiang’i said he was responding to a groundswell of calls urging him to join the race.

It was his first public appearance in the region since exiting government in 2022.

Speaking to a packed Gusii Stadium,  Matiang’i told the cheering crowd that he was ready for the task ahead, but first sought their endorsement.

“When I finished my work in the past regime, I left the country to continue with another assignment. But the kind of overwhelming invitations I received over the times I have been away are such a great force that propelled me to come back. Will you support me on my way up?” he asked.

He then delivered a firm declaration of intent stating: "I have spoken it now from my own mouth. I am ready."

Matiang’i speaking to a cheering crowd at Gusii Stadium where he stated his readiness to run for office come 2027. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Matiang’i was flanked by a number of local leaders, including Kisii Governor Simba Arati and Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo, who publicly backed his bid.

Also present were key allies of President William Ruto from the Gusii region — North Mugirango MP and Chair of Gusii Parliamentarians Joash Nyamoko, Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba, and former West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi — whose attendance added a twist to the otherwise ODM-leaning crowd.

The event, which took the form of roadshows across Nyamira and Kisii counties, marked a significant political re-entry for Matiang’i.

Related Topics

Fred Matiang'i Matiang'i Presidential Bid Matiang'i for President Matiang'i's Homecoming
.

Latest Stories

Kitui blogger released on Sh50 000 cash bail
Kitui blogger released on Sh50 000 cash bail
Nairobi
By Collins Kweyu
10 mins ago
Police intercept lorry carrying illegal ethanol in Webuye
National
By Ronald Kipruto
43 mins ago
"I am ready!" Matiang'i officially declares 2027 presidential bid
Politics
By Stanley Ongwae
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Showdown looms as banks reject CBK's cheap loans reform plan
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Showdown looms as banks reject CBK's cheap loans reform plan
How employers are denying their workers permanent jobs
By James Wanzala 4 hrs ago
How employers are denying their workers permanent jobs
Court: Trans Nzoia procurement boss, contractor to refund Sh25.3m
By Nancy Gitonga 1 day ago
Court: Trans Nzoia procurement boss, contractor to refund Sh25.3m
Cost of living: How salaries have changed since last Labour Day
By Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Cost of living: How salaries have changed since last Labour Day
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved