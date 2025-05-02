"I am ready!" Matiang'i officially declares 2027 presidential bid

Former CS Fred Matiang'i arrives at Kisii Capital Round about during his meet the people tour.[Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has declared his intention to run for president in the 2027 General Election.

Making his announcement in Kisii on Friday, April 2, Matiang’i said he was responding to a groundswell of calls urging him to join the race.

It was his first public appearance in the region since exiting government in 2022.

Speaking to a packed Gusii Stadium, Matiang’i told the cheering crowd that he was ready for the task ahead, but first sought their endorsement.

“When I finished my work in the past regime, I left the country to continue with another assignment. But the kind of overwhelming invitations I received over the times I have been away are such a great force that propelled me to come back. Will you support me on my way up?” he asked.

He then delivered a firm declaration of intent stating: "I have spoken it now from my own mouth. I am ready."

Matiang’i speaking to a cheering crowd at Gusii Stadium where he stated his readiness to run for office come 2027. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Matiang’i was flanked by a number of local leaders, including Kisii Governor Simba Arati and Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo, who publicly backed his bid.

Also present were key allies of President William Ruto from the Gusii region — North Mugirango MP and Chair of Gusii Parliamentarians Joash Nyamoko, Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba, and former West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi — whose attendance added a twist to the otherwise ODM-leaning crowd.

The event, which took the form of roadshows across Nyamira and Kisii counties, marked a significant political re-entry for Matiang’i.