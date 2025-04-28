CS Murkomen vows to pursue perpetrators of Narok land dispute

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen(centre) with Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja(left) and Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat(right) addressing the media at Wilson Airport on April 28, 2025 [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has pledged to hold accountable those responsible for the violence that erupted in Narok County on Monday.

Speaking in Nairobi on Monday, Murkomen described the incident as a tragic event for the national security team.

He confirmed that five civilians have been reported dead following clashes in Ongata Parikoi, Kilgoris constituency, Transmara.

"We have taken all necessary measures to reinforce security in the area and will continue to do so overnight because the situation remains volatile," Murkomen stated.

He explained that the violence stemmed from tensions between the Maasai and Kalenjin communities over land ownership.

Despite a court-sanctioned arbitration process that concluded with an agreement on land distribution, residents misinterpreted the presence of surveyors, who were escorted by police officers, as an attempt to dispossess them.

"Unfortunately, the local community perceived this as a threat to their land and feared eviction. As a result, a large group of young people, estimated to be between one and two thousand, mobilized and attacked the surveyors and police officers present," Murkomen said.

The clashes not only resulted in civilian fatalities but also injuries among law enforcement officers.

Murkomen revealed that five police officers were injured, including one critically, who was struck in the head by an arrow.

"Our sympathies are with the injured, including the police officers, and we pray for their swift recovery," he said.

The Cabinet Secretary assured that no effort would be spared in investigating the violence and ensuring justice.

"Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the five civilians. We will also address the actions of anyone who incites violence or resorts to force to resolve issues," Murkomen explained.

He emphasized that if any police officers are found to have used excessive force, they will also be held accountable.

"The investigations will determine if excessive force was used and who was responsible," he added.

Murkomen urged residents to remain patient and trust the government’s commitment to protecting their rights.

"I assure them that under this administration, no one will take an inch of any citizen's property. There is no need for violence," he stated.

He called for calm and warned against the dangers of misinformation that could lead to further tragedy.

"The false narrative that land is being taken away from rightful owners is misleading. I assure you, this will not happen under my administration. There is no need to block police posts or attack law enforcement officers," Murkomen said.

He pointed out that the clashes were rooted in unfounded fears.

"Losing one life is serious, but unnecessarily losing five lives over propaganda is unfathomable," he remarked.

Murkomen urged community leaders and citizens to seek dialogue instead of violence.

"Let us resolve issues through peaceful means. Land is a fixed asset; no one can take it away, so there is no need for conflict. I appeal for calm so that our senior officers can visit the area and assess the situation to restore normalcy," he concluded.