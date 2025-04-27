Drug barons in Cabinet curtailing war on drugs, claims Gachagua

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the Mwai Kibaki 2nd Memorial Lecture & Luncheon at Nairobi Serena Hotel on 11th April 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now claims the government has no intentions of fighting alcohol and substance abuse in central Kenya.

Speaking on Sunday at a church service in Ol Jorook, Nyandarua County, Gachagua claimed the President had appointed some drug traffickers into his cabinet, curtailing the war against alcohol and substance abuse.

Gachagu referred to President William Ruto’s cabinet ministers as 'drug barons'.

“I knew the government had no serious intentions of getting rid of alcohol and substance abuse, because when I left the government, Ruto brought two drug barons into his Cabinet as Cabinet Secretaries. How do you expect the fight against drugs to be won? It cannot. Our youth are left in God’s protection,” Gachagua said without naming the barons.

During his tenure, Gachagua championed the fight against ilicit alcohol and substance abuse in the central region.

Gachagua has expressed his disappointment at the return of illicit brew consumption in the region since he left office.

“I fought against alcohol and substance abuse in Nyandarua. We got rid of the drugs, our youth stopped sleeping in the ditches and went back home, became clean, and our women started giving birth again,” he said.

He added: “Now, Kenya is the only country in the world where drug barons selling drugs sit in the Cabinet.”

He further challenged the church to speak out against governance issues, claiming that if they fail to do so, “Kenya will be gone”.