President William Ruto (right), former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and a section of ODM leaders arrive for the funeral service of the late George Oduor, at Ramba High of in Siaya County, on April 12, 2025. [File, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga is blowing hot and cold over the political agreement with the Kenya Kwanza government as internal revolt threatens to tear apart the party.

While ODM insiders believe that the voices of dissent are a strategic move by the party’s leadership to maintain grip inside the government and opposition, there are fears that the development is threatening to split the party.