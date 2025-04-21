Ruto's leadership style draws heavy criticism over its autocratic traits

President William Ruto, with Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku (Left), Cabinet Secretary for Defence SoiPan Tuya, Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, Narok East MP Lemanken Aramat, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina among other leaders during Easter Sunday service in Ntulele, Narok County. [Courtesy/ PCS]

That President William Ruto’s government has received heavy criticism, especially in the last one year, over his leadership style is not in doubt.

From his style of governance to claims of running a one man show to being accused of muzzling independent organisations to reports of abductions and being intolerant to those who criticize the Government, Ruto has received all manner of backlash.

The President, who is known for finality in his pronouncements, has also found himself on the receiving end over some of the utterances on critical matters, including his resolve to fund raise in church but that has not disrupted him an ounce.