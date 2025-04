Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret where doctors successfully saved the life of an 8 old girl who was suffering from kedney. 16 January 2022. [Peter Ochieng, Standard].

Even before Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale ordered the immediate suspension of kidney treatment at the embattled Mediheal Hospital and Fertility Centre on Thursday, its main branch in Eldoret had already been non-operational for over a year.

The hospital, which has been at the centre of shocking organ trafficking allegations, has essentially been a ghost facility since February 2024, the Sunday Standard has established.