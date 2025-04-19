The Standard

Court bars lawyer Letangule from defaming PS Korir over Sh2.7B land dispute

By Winfrey Owino | Apr. 19, 2025
PS Lands Nixon Korir before the National Assembly's Committee on Lands Chaired by Joash Nyamoko for review of Budget Policy Statement 2025 at Continental House, Parliament, Nairobi. February 24th,2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A Nairobi magistrate’s court has barred lawyer Thomas Letangule and his colleague Abdulhakim Dahir Sheikh from defaming Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir.

This is in relation to the sale of a 93-acre Kenya Railways land parcel in Embakasi, Nairobi, valued at Sh2.7 billion.

PS Korir moved to court after Letangule and his law firm linked him to the allegedly fraudulent sale of the land, identified as Nairobi/Block125/2173.

Milimani Commercial Magistrate Becky Cheloti Mulemia granted temporary injunction orders restraining the respondents—including their employees or agents—from further publishing defamatory statements against the PS regarding the purported illegal acquisition of the parcel.

“That in the interim pending the hearing and determination of the application a temporary Injunction is issued against the Defendants/Respondents whether by themselves, employees or agents restraining them from further publication of defamatory statements against the Plaintiff/Applicant herein in relation to the purported illegal acquisition of a land parcel identified as Nairobi/Block125/2173 located in Embakasi measuring 93 acres,” the order reads.

The court also directed all parties to file responses to the application ahead of the next mention on April 30.

Letangule had written to various government agencies seeking investigations into the sale of the land, naming Korir as a key player in the process.

According to his documents, all crucial paperwork—including lease and offer letters—were signed in the PS’s office.

Allegetaions Korir denied.

Members of the Dupoto Dafur Settlement Welfare Society, through Letangule, had earlier petitioned Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) for allegedly disbursing compensation to lawyers other than their legal representative.

In 2024, they filed a case in the Environment and Lands Court to stop KRC and the National Land Commission from processing any further payments related to the land, citing incomplete compensation. They later withdrew the case but now claim the government has failed to honour its promise to pay them.

