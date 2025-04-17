'Ignore the noise, focus on the goal,' Ruto tells newly sworn-in CSs

President William Ruto swears in newly appointed Gender and Public Service Cabinet Secretaries. [ECS]

President William Ruto has dismissed criticism of his administration, saying he will continue to make tough decisions—and is prepared to pay the price.

The president who spoke on Thursday, April 17, during the swearing-in ceremony of new Cabinet Secretaries and 14 Principal Secretaries at State House, Ruto said he would lead from the front.

“I will lead from the front. I will make the difficult decisions and pay the price if there is any to be paid. We are going to change this country,” he said.

“We must stay focused. There are so many noises, but we must keep our eyes on the ball.”

Defending the power-sharing strategy, Ruto described the broad-based agreement as critical for Kenya’s development and key to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“Let me say this for the record: this broad-based administration, in my opinion, is exactly what Kenya needed to move the nation forward. This broad-based government will be the one that will deliver on UHC,” he said.

Ruto also warned the new team, cautioning them against conflicts of interest. He said he had returned the Conflict of Interest Bill to Parliament for review and urged MPs to draft stronger legislation to curb corruption in government.

“I expect both Houses of Parliament to come up with a law that will help us manage and eventually eliminate corruption that comes as a result of personal interest.”

New Cabinet Secretaries

Hannah Cheptumo and Geoffrey Ruku have been sworn in as the Gender and Public Service Cabinet Secretaries.

Cheptumo’s appointment comes amid public uproar and backlash from women’s rights groups, who questioned her credibility following controversial remarks during her vetting, in response to femicide.

Ruku, meanwhile, also faces scrutiny over his performance during vetting, which many described as underwhelming. He is known for proposing amendments to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, as well as a controversial anti-demonstration bill that would have required protest organizers to compensate for damages caused by demonstrators.

“This position calls for a focused, diligent, accountable, and professional person,” said Ruto, expressing confidence that the newly appointed officials would deliver results.