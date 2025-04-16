The Standard

Relief as tribunal halts revocation of Standard Group licenses

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 16, 2025
The Standard Group PLC offices Mombasa Road.[file]

A tribunal has temporarily halted the Communications Authority of Kenya’s decision to revoke several broadcast licenses held by the Standard Group. 

In orders issued on April 16, Communications Appeals Tribunal Chairperson Rosemary Kuria certified Standard Group’s application as urgent and granted a stay of the revocation notices pending an inter partes hearing.

“The Appellant's application dated April 14, 2025, is certified as urgent,” read part of the Tribunal order.

The tribunal directed the Communications Authority to halt the revocation of licenses for Spice FM, KTN News, Berur FM, Radio Maisha, and KTN Burudani until the matter is heard and determined on May 2. 

“Pending the inter partes hearing of the application, there be a stay of the implementation of the decision of the Respondent to revoke and/or of the notices of the revocation of the Appellant’s broadcasting licences,” the order stated.

The court instructed Standard Group to serve all relevant documents to the Communications Authority by the close of business on April 17. 

The Authority has been given 14 days from the date of service to file its response.

The tribunal also issued a penal notice warning against disobedience of the court’s orders:

“Take notice that any disobedience or non-observance of the order of the court served herewith will result in penal consequences to you and any other person(s) disobeying or not observing the same.”

The matter is scheduled for mention on May 2, at 9:30 am for further directions.

CA, through Director-General David Mugonyi, announced the revocation of the Group’s licences, citing non-remittance of licence fees and the Universal Service Fund (USF) levy.

The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC.