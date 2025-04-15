Chaos in parliament over delayed CDF funds

National Assembly’s Speaker Moses Wetangula during a special parliamentary sitting at Parliament. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

The National Assembly parliamentary normal proceeding was disrupted on Tuesday afternoon after Members of Parliament became restless over the late disbursement of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund(NGCDF).

As the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary is expected to appear before the House tomorrow, the members insisted on discussing the issue ahead of his coming.

Though the CDF was not part of the afternoon motions, the members argued about it for almost an hour, defying the speakers' orders.

Makali Mulu, Kitui Central MP, insisted on discussing the issues even as the “first, second to fifth” motion decrying the late disbursement.

“This is the worst year of release of NGCDF resources, and we claim to have experts who came from this House. How I wish that the chair budget or majority leader would be able to see it so that the money can be wired today before he comes tomorrow,” said Mulu.

Kangogo Bowen, Marakwet East Constituency MP, said that the main issue that ought to be discussed was the CDF issue above any other motion.

“The concern of all of us this afternoon is about CDF; we have less than 10 days before the schools reopen. The kids are going to go back without bursary and the CS has not kept his word when he told us he's going to release money every week. Up to now, they've only released a quarter of it, so we are saying this afternoon order number one is the CDF and NGAAF,” said Bowen.

Sarah Korere of Laikipia North weighed on the matter, noting the benefits of the fund to the counties terming it a real definition of devolution.

“I want the CS to hear this, now that you've promised he's coming here tomorrow, he'd rather come here after he's disbursed the monies to our accounts and come here with whatever evidence to show that the money has gone there, failure to which we'll hold him here until that is done,” said Korere.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula had to calm the situation, calling on the majority and minority leaders to give their remarks on the funds disbursement.

“CDF is at the centrality of the management of constituencies, it's here to stay and nobody will wish it away and we will ensure at all time the treasury puts CDF on the priority list of their exchequer releases,” said Wetangula.

When he attempted to bypass the issue by calling the next order, the whole House was in murmurs and opposition, shouting “No”

The majority leader, Kimani Ichung’wa, then took over the floor, sharing similar sentiments as the MPs urging the members to attend the tomorrow’s session in large numbers to question the treasury CS.

“Two months to the end of financial year, they should have disbursed all the money that should be going to NGCDF. this is a time to hold the cabinet secretary to account for his words because its him who committed that we will get disbursement every month to ensure that by the end of June we have all our money disbursed, therefore whatever magic he will do between now and June 30, 100 per cent of NGCDF must be disbursed,” Ichung’wa said.

Ichung’wa criticised the opposers of the fund, highlighting how essential it is to the constituents.

“I have seen the national government now priding itself in having built over 14000 classrooms over the last one year, but the amount of classrooms NGCDF does around the country in a year is probably triple that number,” he added.

Minority leaders Junet Mohammed on his part said; “This CDF fund has a lot of enemies for no apparent reason, there are many people who are fighting the CDF because they dont have the right information about it. Kenyans must take stock of what has happened through devolution from inception because CDF funds have the least administrative expenditure, unlike counties where they spend all their money in the recurrent expenditure”.

The fund has faced numerous criticisms as opposers want it to be placed under the management of the county government.