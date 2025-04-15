The Standard

Police arrest Migori's "James Bond" as pilot recounts near-fatal incident

By Anne Atieno | Apr. 15, 2025
A 30-year-old man hangs on a moving chopper immediately after Prince Indah's lavish traditional wedding was concluded on April 13, 2025. (Photo: Courtesy)

Police in Migori have arrested the man who was seen dangling beneath a helicopter during the traditional wedding of Ohangla star Prince Indah in Rapogi at the weekend.

The man who went into hiding after the incident was seen bragging about the incident to a group of villagers as he claimed he was prepared to hang on until Nairobi.

Uriri OCPD Enrico Lyomu confirmed his arrest and said he had sneaked back to his house at midnight before cops pounced on him.

“We arrested him at midnight. He was resistant, but we managed to arrest him,” Mr. Lyomu said.

As police confirmed his arrest, the helicopter's pilot recounted the incident and said it posed a threat to both the man and the five passengers who were aboard the aircraft

Captain Martel Mwaniki said security had cleared people to around 10 meters before he could start the aircraft and did not anticipate the man had intentions of clinging on to his helicopter.

“In the course of starting, there was one male adult who was moving close to the aircraft. Security removed him from the place, and I got myself ready to lift the aircraft,” Captain Mwaniki said.

On lifting, he says, he was alerted by a passenger on his left side that somebody was hanging when he was already airborne.

He confirmed that there was somebody hanging, and he checked an open field in front of him where he landed slowly.

Upon reaching three meters from the ground, Mwaniki says the man released the aircraft’s landing gear and fled.

“The young man just released the skit and ran off. He did not jump off. His feet had touched the ground. By this, I knew that he was okay and with no injuries,” the captain remarked.

“After confirming that he was safe, I saw no need of coming out of the aircraft. I just lifted for Nairobi,” the captain explained.

However, he explained to The Standard that the incident could have turned fatal and discouraged people from making such attempts.

According to Mwaniki, the man’s weight would have interfered with the aircraft’s center of gravity (COG).

“It would have tilted to one side, and this would have caused the helicopter to roll and crash. That is the danger of hanging,” he says.

He warned those fond of the behavior and others who thought would try such in the future that the act is very dangerous to themselves and the passengers boarding the helicopter.

Captain Samuel Njanjui, who is the Chairman of safety for helicopters in Kenya, said this was a trend going on and those people thought they were becoming heroes without knowing the kind of risk they were putting their lives and those of passengers.

He explained that when taking off, pilots calculate the weights and balance to make sure the weight is balanced well.

“When somebody with a weight of 75-80 kgs hangs on, this can make that aircraft to topple off. By doing this, you will be killing all the passengers. That is why we are requesting everybody know that this risks the lives of all passengers,” Captain Njanjui stated.

In April 2016, a similar incident happened in Bungoma where a young man hanged on a chopper as it took off.

Saleh Wanjala, who was part of a crowd that had gathered to view the late businessman Jacob Juma's body, also clung dangerously to the chopper.

Unlike the case of Obire, who came out of the ordeal unhurt, Wanjala sustained injuries on his forehead and legs.

In June 2022, a man who hanged on former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary (CS) Peter Munya's chopper was arrested during a public rally at Kiegoi market in Meru County.

