Relief at the pump as fuel prices drop in latest EPRA review

By Sharon Wanga | Apr. 14, 2025
fuel
A pump attendant fueling a car at a petrol station along koinange street.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has decreased fuel prices in the latest monthly pricing guidelines.

In the review released on April 14, the super petrol price has decreased by Sh1.95 to sell at Sh 174.63, while diesel decreased by Sh2.20, now retailing at Sh164.86 as the Kerosene price dropped by Sh2.40 to Sh148.99 per litre.

The new prices will take effect from midnight and remain in force until May 14, 2025.

The latest review will see the prices of petroleum products retail at the lowest level compared to the last three months.

In Mombasa, consumers will pay slightly lower rates, with Super Petrol retailing at Sh171.39, Diesel at Sh161.62, and Kerosene at Sh145.75.

The prices remained unchanged from January to March when Petrol was reviewed to retail at Sh176.58, Diesel at Sh167.06, and Kerosene at Sh151.39 per litre.

EPRA noted that the fuel pricing structure is aimed at protecting consumers from volatility in the global oil market while ensuring the sustainability of supply across the country.

