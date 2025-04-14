'Sex for grades': Tales of university students forced into abusive transactional relationships

An illustrative photo of sexual abuse. [Courtesy]

Sexual relationships with lecturers, student poverty, and weak policies are to blame for a surge in Gender Based Violence and femicide across Kenyan universities.

In submissions to the Technical Working Group on GBV and Femicide, university students and representatives from the Ministry of Education said female students are reportedly coerced into sexual relationships by lecturers or senior students, while others remain in abusive relationships for financial support.

According to the submissions, female students are the primary victims of harassment and exploitation within university environments.