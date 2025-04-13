Gen Ogolla was taken out, claims Kalonzo

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.[File, Standard]

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged a report released by the government explaining the circumstances that led to the death of late Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla, calling for a further probe.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Mwingi Town, Kitui, Kalonzo called for a thorough inquiry by the parliamentary group to cast more light.

This is after a report was released revealing the cause of the helicopter crash that claimed General Ogolla’s life on April 18, 2024.

“What has happened is whitewashing the situation. No Kenyan will believe that story; the only way to believe the story is through an independent inquiry. General Ogolla was taken out,” said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo casted doubt on the recent investigation report by the Kenya Defence Forces, which concluded that the helicopter crashed due to engine malfunction.

According to the report, the helicopter suffered an engine failure mid-air, resulting in a complete power loss.

“For Kenyans to know what exactly happened. We need an independent inquiry, possibly led by Parliament.We cant have a culture where military leaders, political leaders are taken out. These helicopter crashes must end,” he added.

Kalonzo hinted at a dirty trick, citing Ogolla’s political involvement in the 2022 general elections that might have led to his death.

“He was sent by the National Security Council to Bomas of Kenya before results were release and there are some people who had threatened that they would deal with this him later,” he claimed.

“Because of Tonje's rules, there was no way General Ogolla was not going to become the next head of our military, so he was taken out.”