President William Ruto and Narendra Raval the Executive Chairman of the Devki Group of Companies during the commissioning of the KSh11 billion Devki Iron Ore Pelletization Plant at Manga in Taita-Taveta County. It will be the first steel factory of its kind in East and Central Africa. [PCS]

For some, Narendra Raval appears to live up to the name that he popularly goes by, Guru.

For others, he is the opposite of your typical guru – the spiritual teacher – and he is instead a man who has a stranglehold on senior most government officials and his dealing with them borders on state capture.