KHRC sues to have 'Echoes of War' staged at drama festival

By Nancy Gitonga | Apr. 11, 2025
Butere Girls students scramble to get back into their bus after police officers lobbied Teargas during the 63rd edition of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival where Butere girls were to perform on April 10,2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has filed an urgent petition at the High Court seeking orders compelling the government to allow Butere Girls' High School to perform their controversial play Echoes of War at the ongoing Kenya National Drama and Film Festivals.

In court papers filed on Friday, KHRC is asking the court to issue a mandatory order requiring the Ministry of Education, Kenya National Drama and Film Festival Secretariat, and other state organs to allow the students to stage the play in its original script, with the use of their chosen props and décor, and with the assistance of their director and support staff no later than Sunday, April 13, 2025.

The Commission argues that the censorship and subsequent banning of the play not only violates the students’ rights to freedom of expression and access to cultural life, but also amounts to unconstitutional suppression of artistic creativity.

KHRC further seeks orders compelling the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to present to court a comprehensive report documenting incidents of alleged police harassment and violence against Cleophas Malala, the director of the play, as well as students and staff of Butere Girls’ High School on April 9 and 10, 2025.

According to the petition, police officers are accused of unlawfully disrupting rehearsals and detaining members of the drama team without cause, in what KHRC terms as “an orchestrated crackdown on free artistic expression.”

.

