CDF Ogolla's chopper crashed due to engine malfunction, KDF report reveals

President Ruto received a report on the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla from Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

An investigation by the Kenya Defence Forces has concluded that the helicopter crash that claimed Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla's life was caused by engine malfunction.

According to a report released by the Ministry of Defence on April 11, 2025, the Bell UH-1H-II (Huey) Helicopter KAF 1501 suffered an engine failure mid-air, resulting in a complete power loss.

The crew attempted to maneuver the aircraft to a clear landing zone but lost control, leading to the crash at Sindar Village in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

“Based on facts and evidence gathered, and indicated in the findings above, the Board of Inquiry is of the opinion that the Bell UH-1H-II (Huey) Helicopter KAF 1501 crashed due to Engine Malfunction,” read the report.

The investigation ruled out pilot incompetence, poor maintenance, or bad weather as contributing factors as it found the aircraft airworthy, flown by well-trained and experienced pilots, and operating under favorable weather conditions.

The helicopter had also undergone its last scheduled servicing less than two weeks before the crash and had 19 flight hours left before its next check.

However, technical analysis revealed the engine experienced a compressor stall, with the Measured Gas Temperature (MGT) gauge showing an over-exceedance of 914°C just before the crash.

Witnesses had also described hearing a loud bang and a change in engine noise, an indicator of an eventual engine crash.