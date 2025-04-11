Ministry to review drama festivals rules amid uproar

Education PS Julius Bitok at Bunge Towers,Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Ministry of Education says it will undertake a review of the rules governing drama and music festivals.

Speaking in Nakuru on Friday, April 11, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the government will engage all stakeholders in the process.

‘’Even as we look back to what happened yesterday, we are going to engage all stakeholders to thoroughly review the rules that regulate drama festivals,” said Bitok.

He clarified that the National Drama Festivals in Nakuru were proceeding as planned.

‘’We are on course, and things are moving. We see young talents emerging. I have watched the performances and want to say this indeed is a breeding ground for nurturing talent.”

Bitok also defended the festival organisers following the controversy surrounding Butere Girls High School, whose play Echoes of War was not staged yesterday. He said the organisers did their best to comply with court orders.

The PS announced that the State concert, initially scheduled for Friday next week, has been moved forward to Wednesday, April 16, and will be held at the State Lodge in Nakuru.

His remarks come a day after the dramatic exit of Butere Girls from the stage on Thursday, following their inability to perform.

The students cited frustration after the arrest of their director, Cleophas Malala, and said they were forced to proceed without him.

In a separate statement from Mombasa, Education CS Julius Ogamba said Butere Girls had been instructed earlier in the competition to remove specific sections of Echoes of War, which were deemed non-compliant with festival regulations.

He added that the play contained overt political messaging and failed to adhere to the set rules.