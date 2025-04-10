TSC denies transfer of Butere Girls principal amid 'Echoes of War' controversy

Butere Girls students leaving the Melvin Jones Academy the venue of the 63rd edition of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival in Nakuru, on April 10 ,2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has dismissed reports suggesting the transfer of Butere Girls High School Principal, amid growing controversy surrounding the school's drama play Echoes of War.

Kakamega County TSC Director Wilson Koros, speaking to The Standard by phone, said he had seen the rumours circulating online but clarified that no such transfer had been effected.

“There is no official communication regarding any transfer of the Butere Girls principal. I have also seen the reports online, but they are not true,” Koros said.

He added: “I am currently in Naivasha for a training alongside my regional director, and I have not authorised such claims. There is nothing even close to that.”

This comes as Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba strongly criticised the school's administration for breaching national regulations by allowing a non-teacher to direct the play.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, Ogamba said the school’s decision to engage former UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala as the play’s director contravened Section 9.0 Note C of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival (KNDFF) guidelines.

The section stipulates that only TSC-registered teachers or qualified lecturers from recognised post-secondary institutions are allowed to train or direct student performances.

“We cannot allow people to weaponise school children against authority. Let political wars be fought by politicians outside of learning environments,” Ogamba stated.

He further warned school principals against bypassing TSC regulations in co-curricular activities, noting that such actions undermine professionalism and expose learners to undue influence.

Ogamba also cited a possible breach of Regulation (x) of the drama and film festival rules, which prohibits hate speech or derogatory content targeting individuals, communities, or genders—whether performed on stage or posted online.

He faulted the Butere Girls administration for failing to adhere to the TSC Code of Conduct and Ethics (2015), which calls for clear professional boundaries and the protection of learners from unauthorised individuals.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Ogamba reaffirmed the Ministry of Education’s commitment to nurturing student talent through co-curricular programmes—while emphasising the need for strict adherence to existing guidelines.

The play Echoes of War, directed by Malala, has been at the centre of a national storm following its reinstatement into the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival.