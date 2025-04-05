The Standard

I'll exit office in 2027 if I fail to deliver on promises, says Ruto

By Amos Kiarie | 5h ago

President William Ruto addressing residents at Ol Kalou town in Nyandarua county on April 03, 2025 during his Mt Kenya Region Tour. [Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

President William Ruto has claimed he will exit power in 2027 if he fails to deliver on his promises to the people.

The president, who concluded his five-day visit to the Mount Kenya region, rallied the region to support his administration as he continued with his wave of promises and goodies to the region.

For a man whose administration has been struggling to deliver on its promises amid early campaigns, a tough test awaits him to follow through on his promises, which has seen several projects stalling while others are yet to kick off.

In Mount Kenya, his visit presented a mixed bag of fortunes for residents, with some claiming his visit has not addressed all the key concerns for the region.

On Saturday, the president pitched tent in Nyeri and Kiambu counties where he struck a tone of accountability, challenging voters to assess his performance and make an informed decision in the next general election.

The President’s development tour, which covered several counties in the Mt Kenya region, focused on launching and inspecting ongoing projects in agriculture, infrastructure, health, education, and youth empowerment.

Speaking during a public address in Nyeri town where he was inspecting the ongoing construction of affordable housing in Ruring'u, Ruto said that all elected leaders are servants of the people and must be judged based on their performance.

“You are the ones who decide which leader has delivered what they are supposed to do, if I have done my work, vote for me again. If I haven’t, I will go home. A leader must be judged by their work, and come 2027, those who have delivered should be re-elected while those who haven’t should go home," he said.

Ruto also cautioned against premature political campaigns, stating that now is not the time for political wrangling.

“No politics for now. When that time comes, we shall meet on the ground. Today, let us stop argumentative politics. It Is time to develop this country,” he said.

The president used the platform not only to highlight his administration’s achievements but also to reinforce the message that leadership must be measured by service delivery, not political rhetoric.

One of the key pledges made during the President’s visit is the connection of electricity to all households in the county.

He said the government aims to connect 11,000 new households to electricity by November this year, ensuring that no home is left in darkness due to financial constraints.

