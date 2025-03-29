The military and politics: Upholding democratic norms

Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri (left) and National Intelligence Service boss Noordin Haji (right). [File, KDF]

A foundational principle of democracy is the separation between the military and political affairs.

While every citizen, including military personnel, has a right to political participation, there are necessary safeguards to prevent the undue influence of armed forces in governance.

If a senior military officer wishes to engage in politics, the expectation is clear: he must first relinquish his uniform and seek the mandate of the people through legitimate political processes.

This principle is not unique to any one country; it is a globally accepted democratic norm.

A professional and apolitical military is essential for stability and public confidence in governance. History has demonstrated that when military officers use their positions to influence public debate or interfere in political processes, it weakens democracy, erodes civilian oversight, and heightens tensions between state institutions.

Many democracies, including Kenya, enshrine the political neutrality of the military in their constitutions and laws.

Article 239(3) of Kenya’s Constitution, for example, explicitly states that the armed forces shall not engage in partisan political activities. This provision ensures that the military remains a neutral institution dedicated to national defense rather than political maneuvering.

However, the Constitution also guarantees freedom of speech, even for members of the security forces. This right is fundamental, protecting even views that may be uncomfortable for those in power or within the military itself.

That said, active-duty officers must balance this right with their duty to uphold the integrity of the military.

When an officer in uniform publicly expresses partisan political views or seeks to influence national discourse, it creates an impression of military partisanship, undermining civilian supremacy over the armed forces.

The dangers of allowing active-duty officers to participate in politics are well documented. Around the world, nations that have blurred the lines between military and civilian rule have often found themselves in turmoil.

Military coups, electoral interference, and governance instability frequently follow when the armed forces fail to maintain neutrality. For a democracy to thrive, political competition must remain within the realm of civilian politics.

Military officers who desire to contribute to national discourse should do so as private citizens, not as uniformed personnel leveraging their positions. This is why resignation from the armed forces is a prerequisite before joining politics in most democratic states. It ensures that their engagement in public affairs is based on their personal convictions rather than institutional influence.

For Kenya to continue strengthening its democracy, adherence to these principles must be unwavering. Civilian oversight of the military should be reinforced to prevent any encroachment into political affairs.

The military’s role is to defend the country, while political leadership must come from the people through free and fair elections. Furthermore, legal and institutional mechanisms should be continually assessed to ensure they effectively prevent undue military involvement in politics.

The National Assembly, civil society, and the media all have a role in upholding these democratic norms by holding both the military and political actors accountable.

Freedom of expression is a cornerstone of democracy, but it must be exercised within the boundaries of legal and institutional frameworks. Senior military officers who wish to engage in politics should first transition into civilian life, demonstrating their commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

The military must remain a neutral and professional institution, focused on its primary mandate of national defense. Upholding these principles will safeguard Kenya’s democratic gains and ensure that political leadership is always determined by the people, not the barrel of a gun.