Raila: Why South Sudan VP Riek Machar is under house arrest

South Sudan's Vice President Riek Machar is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Rome, Italy in 2019. [Via Reuters]

South Sudan’s Vice President Riek Machar, and his wife have been placed under house arrest following the killing of a military general and 10 others in Nasir, Upper Nile State.

Authorities have linked the attack to a militia allegedly associated with Machar, fueling political tensions in the country.

However, Kenya’s special envoy to South Sudan, Raila Odinga, argues that no direct connection has been established between Machar and the killings.

Odinga on Saturday, March 29 confirmed Machar’s arrest and said South Sudanese authorities are investigating the incident after a fact-finding mission to Juba.

“The situation in South Sudan is explosive and can escalate at any time,” Odinga warned.

He also revealed that his request to meet Machar was denied by President Salva Kiir, who instead suggested he speak with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

“I asked to be allowed to talk to Riek Machar, but they were not able to allow me. Instead, they recommended that I meet with President Museveni,” he said.

Following the developments in Juba, Odinga traveled to Entebbe, Uganda, where he held talks with Museveni about the crisis.

“After meeting with President Museveni, I reported to him what I had found in South Sudan. After lengthy discussions, he said he would get in touch with President Kiir,” Odinga disclosed.

Kenya's special envoy to South Sudan, Raila Odinga (left) meets with South Sudan President Salva Kiir in Juba on political crisis in the country. [X, Raila Odinga]

The special envoy added that he plans to update Kenyan President William Ruto, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and Djibouti’s President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh on the situation.

He urged urgent international intervention, commending the United Nations for engaging in efforts to stabilize South Sudan. “I think it is a situation that warrants intervention by the international community.”

While South Sudanese authorities have linked the killings to a militia associated with Machar, no formal charges have been brought against him.

“They have not said that Machar is directly involved,” he clarified, adding, “they are saying that some of his supporters might be involved, but they have not made a direct connection.”

Odinga said South Sudanese officials assured him that once investigations are complete, he would be allowed to return to Juba to meet with Machar.

“They say that when I go back to Juba, they will allow me. But I have said I will only return if they allow me to meet with Machar,” he added.

Tensions in South Sudan remain high, with global agencies such as the United Nations warning that the political crisis risks plunging Juba into a civil war.