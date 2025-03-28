Elachi shares heartbreaking details of accident that took her son Elvis

Dagoretti North constituency MP Beatrice Elachi addresses the press along Chalbi Drive in Kileleshwa, Nairobi on March 26, 2024. She wants all buildings built on waterways to be demolished. [FILE/Standard]

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi has shared the details of the accident that ended the life of her son Elvis Namenya.

During the memorial service at Holy Trinity church in Kileleshwa in Nairobi, Elachi said the car the Elvis was driving on the fateful day had a tyre burst forcing him to make an emergency brake.

In the process, he lost control of the car leading to the accident that left him with serious injuries. He later succumbed while receiving treatment.

The Mp took time explaining the challenges of raising the children in the current generation adding that Elvis was one of the children she cherished.

“We have a generation that believe they can sort out their own problems.They wake up at any hours when one is in a challenge and they will not even tell you, they will go deal with the problem and only tell you if indeed they were unable to do it,” said Elachi

The mother said Elvis was called on the material day for an errand which he obliged and when he was driving back the car tyre burst.

“They are young people; they don't know that when that happens you don't touch emergency brakes. That is what happened, in the process his brain moved a bit and that is what took toll on him but then we as mothers of today let's pray for this generation,” shared Elachi

She described the son as a quiet young man who loved football and church in equal measure.

While thanking Elvi’s friends, Elachi urged the young people to involve their parents on issues so that they can get the required guidance.

Elvis will be laid to rest on Saturday at the family home in Nalepo Village, Kajiado County.

Earlier, It was reported that Elvis had left their home for errands in Kasarani on March 18 and while driving back his car got a tyre burst along Thika road.

This made it veer off the road where he was found unconscious and was rushed to AAR Hospital for urgent medical care.