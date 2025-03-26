The Standard

Duale pledges to strengthen healthcare delivery

By Mate Tongola | 22m ago

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Newly appointed Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has vowed to collaborate with key stakeholders to enhance healthcare delivery across the country.

Expressing his gratitude to President William Ruto for his appointment, Duale took to social media to reaffirm his commitment to improving healthcare services.

His reassignment follows a cabinet reshuffle that moved him from the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry to the health docket.

"In my new role, I remain committed to ensuring accessible and quality services for all Kenyans. A key priority will be advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to guarantee equitable healthcare access, especially for vulnerable populations," Duale stated.

The Cabinet Secretary also emphasized the importance of interministerial collaboration in boosting service delivery and improving livelihoods. He noted that healthcare is a central pillar of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

In the latest reshuffle, Duale takes over from outgoing Health CS Deborah Barasa, who now assumes leadership of the Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry docket.

Duale previously served as the Cabinet Secretary for Defence, a position he held since October 31, 2022, before transitioning to the Environment Ministry.

He was among the Cabinet Secretaries dismissed by President Ruto on July 11, 2024, but was reinstated a week later, initially under the Environment portfolio before being reassigned to the Health Ministry.







