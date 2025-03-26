Justin Muturi sacked as Public Service CS

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi when he appeared before the National Assembly's Labour Committee on Feb 20, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto has sacked Justin Muturi as Public Service Cabinet Secretary in the latest Cabinet changes.

The Head of State has nominated Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku to replace Muturi in the Public Service docket.

The changes were communicated in a press release dated March 26 by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

On Tuesday, the President hit out at Muturi, saying he proved to be incompetent as Attorney General.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi during an iftar session for muslim community members, Ruto accused Muturi of delaying the rollout of the Muslim Endowment Fund (Wadf) that had been proposed by muslim leaders.

"I agree with you that the Muslim Endowment Fund has taken too long. There is no reason. I had a problem with the AG who was there; he was fairly incompetent, but we now have a competent lady, and I can assure you that the issue will be sorted out," he said.

The Head of State was categorical that the CS failed to handle the legal aspect concerning the establishment of the Fund.

The fund is a form of charitable endowment where assets are dedicated permanently for religious or charitable purposes, with the income generated used to support ongoing charitable objectives like education, healthcare, and social services.