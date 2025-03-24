It was a malicious attack, Amadi denies links to Sh102 million gold fraud

Former Judiciary Registrar Anne Amadi during her interview for the IEBC Chairperson position on Monday, March 24, 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Former Judiciary Registrar Anne Amadi has dismissed allegations linking her to a $742,206 (Sh102 million) gold scam, stating she resigned from the implicated law firm in 2014 and had no involvement in the matter.

Amadi, who is being interviewed for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson position, described the claims as a smear campaign aimed at tarnishing her reputation.

“There was actually no reason for me to be in that case. I resigned from the firm in 2014 and was fully engaged in my duties in the Judiciary,” said Amadi.

“For me, it was a malicious attack, but when you are in public service, you must be ready for such challenges.”

Briton Demetrios Bradshaw and his company, Bruton Gold Trading LLC, filed a suit accusing Amadi of colluding with others through her former law firm, Amadi and Associates, to defraud them.

On May 17 2024, Justice David Majanja froze Amadi’s accounts over the claims.

However, High Court Judge Alfred Mabeya later lifted the freeze, ruling that there was no evidence Amadi was running the firm or managing the accounts in question.

“There is nothing that connects her with the alleged gold fraud case, and I find that the orders freezing her accounts were draconian and should have never been issued against her,” said Mabeya.

“There is evidence that she left the law firm in 2014 and handed over its management to her son.”

Bruton had initially secured court orders freezing the accounts, but Justice Mabeya struck out an affidavit supporting the case, directing that a fresh one be filed or risk dismissal of the entire suit.

Amadi is among 11 candidates being interviewed for the IEBC chairperson role, which has remained vacant for over two years following the exit of the late Wafula Chebukati.

During the interview, Amadi called for strengthened voter and civic education, stating that electoral trust depends on public awareness and party discipline.

“We need to get to a level where we trust electoral outcomes. The same voters who cause violence are the ones electing leaders. As IEBC conducts voter education, it must extend to civic education,” noted Amadi.

The selection panel, chaired by Nelson Makanda, is conducting the interviews at the College of Insurance in Nairobi’s South C estate.

Once the chairperson selection process concludes, interviews for six vacant commissioner positions will begin on Thursday, March 28, running until April 24.

A total of 105 candidates, including 32 women, have been shortlisted.