The Standard

Tuju accuses Supreme Court judges of bias in open letter to Chief Justice Koome

By David Njaaga | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has accused Supreme Court of Kenya judges of bias and irresponsibility in handling key cases, citing their language in the 2022 presidential petition ruling and their conduct in cases involving Dari Ltd.

In an open letter to Chief Justice Martha Koome, Tuju questioned the impartiality of some Supreme Court judges, alleging they have engaged in public discussions on active cases before the High Court and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

He claimed this undermines judicial integrity.

“The Supreme Court judges are behaving as if they are infallible, discussing matters in public that are before the High Court and JSC. What should mere mortals like me do when they do this?” said Tuju.

He criticised the court’s handling of the 2022 presidential petition, arguing that its dismissal used inappropriate language that inflamed an already divided nation. He specifically took issue with the court’s reference to the petition as “hot air” and a “wild goose chase.”

“The Supreme Court had the right to rule as they saw fit, but in a divided country, they should have chosen words more carefully,” noted Tuju. “Instead, they poured petrol onto a fire in a highly inflammable environment.”

Tuju warned that Kenya remains fragile and could become a failed state if its institutions, including the Judiciary, do not uphold fairness. He referenced the 1857 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dred Scott v. Sandford, which he said contributed to the American Civil War.

“An irresponsible Supreme Court can make a country burn. History is filled with examples of such failures,” he said.

He also raised concerns over cases before the Senior Counsel Committee, which Koome chairs, involving senior lawyers Fred Ojiambo and former Attorney General Githu Muigai. Tuju alleged that Ojiambo and Muigai were involved in manufacturing false affidavits, which have since been recanted in court. He further accused Muigai of a conflict of interest regarding the East African Development Bank (EADB) Act, which the High Court in Machakos declared unconstitutional on Thursday.

“When five Supreme Court judges saw things going south as affidavits before them were recanted, they did something rather ‘clever’—they recused themselves. This move has no precedent in Commonwealth jurisprudence,” said Tuju.

Related Topics

Raphael Tuju Martha Koome Supreme Court Judges 2022 Presidential Petition
.

Latest Stories

Todonyang locals get fishing gear as they pick the pieces
Todonyang locals get fishing gear as they pick the pieces
Rift Valley
By Bakari Ang’ela
15 mins ago
Behind the lens: Multi-million helicopter camera redefining Naivasha WRC Safari Rally coverage
Entertainment
By Kevin Tunoi
18 mins ago
Kenyan rapper Robah Mwenyeji releases 'Unapologetic Barz' EP
Entertainment
By Boniface Mithika
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Woman sues neighbours for defamation over dog barking claims
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Woman sues neighbours for defamation over dog barking claims
Justice Majanja wished to be cremated same day he died, but...
By Kamau Muthoni 9 hrs ago
Justice Majanja wished to be cremated same day he died, but...
Raila: Why I cannot work with Gachagua
By Irene Githinji 1 day ago
Raila: Why I cannot work with Gachagua
Why KDF will still be back on the streets in case of violent protests
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 days ago
Why KDF will still be back on the streets in case of violent protests
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved