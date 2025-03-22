Big names that missed final PS list as Ruto reorganizes govt

President William Ruto assents to the Supplementary Appropriation Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 8 2025) at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

A list of big names shortlisted for the Principal Secretary positions on Thursday fell victim to a winnowing process that favoured allies of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The shake-up of the government, aimed at entrenching President William Ruto and Raila’s political pact, saw the creation of new state departments. Influential individuals who had been touted to take over as PSs in various plum positions fell by the wayside.

Some of the notable names shortlisted for the positions included former Chief Administrative Secretary David Osiany, former Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu, former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion, and Health Director-General Patrick Amoth.

Amoth, who was confirmed as the DG in August 2024, had been expected to take over as the accounting officer at the Health docket but was edged out by fellow medic and ex-Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General Dr Ouma Oluga.

In the changes announced by the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, Oluga was appointed as the Medical Services Permanent Secretary.

Notably, Amoth played a critical role during the Covid-19 pandemic by educating the public on health measures. His more than 30 years’ experience in health systems management, reproductive health, and public health at community, national, regional, and global levels put him in a vantage position to clinch the post.

Sossion, who has been in the political cold and making a play at re-entering government, did not feature on the final list. The former ODM-nominated legislator had been touted as a key beneficiary of President William Ruto’s administration, which he strongly campaigned for in the run-up to the 2022 elections, despite still serving his term as an ODM MP.

Given his background as a career teacher and his experience in the education sector, he was expected to feature as a finalist for the same or one of the newly created departments. He served as a vocal KNUT Secretary-General from 2013 to 2021.

David Osiany, who served as a CAS in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government under the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade & Enterprise Development, had also been shortlisted for the PS position but failed to make the cut. The suave communication and public policy expert served between 2018 and 2022.

Prior to his appointment as CAS, he was a news anchor at the Royal Media Services-owned Hot 96, where he presented the sports bulletin. He had also served under the defunct Office of the Prime Minister as a Youth Affairs Advisor before being appointed Chief Communications Advisor to the then acting Director-General of Health, Amoth.

Former Nairobi County boss Anne Kananu will also remain in the political cold after her failed bid to scale the ranks of the national government. Prior to taking charge of the county, she served as Deputy Governor to Mike Mbuvi Sonko. She previously served as the Nairobi County Chief Officer for Disaster Management and Coordination, a position she had held for two years.

Kananu had also served as a security supervisor in charge of quality control and training at the Kenya Airports Authority for 13 years.

Another one to bite the dust is former Independent Policing Oversight Authority Chairperson Anne Makori. She served at the authority from 2018.

Others who missed out include social media commentator Gabriel Oguda, Ambassador Rose Makena, and former Health PS Nicholas Muraguri.