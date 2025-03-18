Ndindi Nyoro breaks silence, steers clear of politics

Ousted Budget and Appropriations committee chair Ndindi Nyoro at Bunge towers, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has denied allegations that he used resources from the Budget and Appropriations Committee to fund development projects in his constituency.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 18 at KICC, Nyoro dismissed the claims, stating that most projects in Kiharu began before he assumed the chairmanship of the committee.

‘’The majority of projects in Kiharu were initiated during my first term in Parliament and I believe going forward we shall still do well. That should answer you,” Nyoro said.

The MP also declined to address political matters, instead expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve as chair of the committee.

“I have been honoured to have served in that capacity, especially in the time I did. I would like to wish the current chairperson and the entire team the very best as the position can be tasking even to the expense of your constituency,” he added.

His long-awaited press conference, anticipated to shed light on his next political move, left many disappointed when he refrained from discussing politics.

Online reactions reflected the frustration. “Ndindi is testing the waters before discussing politics,” wrote one user, Ounde Alex.

Another, Stanley Lagat, added, “Too much theory, you’re repeating yourself.”

Ruto, Gachagua ties

When asked about his relationship with President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Nyoro remained tight-lipped.

“I do not want to comment on personalities today, but I have not had any conversations either in person or phone call with any leader on my former position,” he claimed.

Nyoro was last week ousted in a recent parliamentary shake-up that restructured committees to accommodate opposition MPs in key oversight roles. His removal has fueled speculation about his next political move.

In recent months, the Kiharu MP has notably distanced himself from major national debates, avoiding commentary on contentious issues such as the impeachment of Gachagua, the broad-based government framework, and the UDA-ODM alliance that reshaped parliamentary leadership. Instead, he has focused on launching development projects in Kiharu, positioning himself as a service-driven leader.