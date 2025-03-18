The Standard

Ndindi Nyoro breaks silence, steers clear of politics

By Ronald Kipruto | 33m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Ousted Budget and Appropriations committee chair Ndindi Nyoro at Bunge towers, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has denied allegations that he used resources from the Budget and Appropriations Committee to fund development projects in his constituency.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 18 at KICC, Nyoro dismissed the claims, stating that most projects in Kiharu began before he assumed the chairmanship of the committee.

‘’The majority of projects in Kiharu were initiated during my first term in Parliament and I believe going forward we shall still do well. That should answer you,” Nyoro said.

The MP also declined to address political matters, instead expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve as chair of the committee.

“I have been honoured to have served in that capacity, especially in the time I did. I would like to wish the current chairperson and the entire team the very best as the position can be tasking even to the expense of your constituency,” he added.

His long-awaited press conference, anticipated to shed light on his next political move, left many disappointed when he refrained from discussing politics.

Online reactions reflected the frustration. “Ndindi is testing the waters before discussing politics,” wrote one user, Ounde Alex.

Another, Stanley Lagat, added, “Too much theory, you’re repeating yourself.”

Ruto, Gachagua ties

When asked about his relationship with President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Nyoro remained tight-lipped.

“I do not want to comment on personalities today, but I have not had any conversations either in person or phone call with any leader on my former position,” he claimed.

Nyoro was last week ousted in a recent parliamentary shake-up that restructured committees to accommodate opposition MPs in key oversight roles. His removal has fueled speculation about his next political move.

In recent months, the Kiharu MP has notably distanced himself from major national debates, avoiding commentary on contentious issues such as the impeachment of Gachagua, the broad-based government framework, and the UDA-ODM alliance that reshaped parliamentary leadership. Instead, he has focused on launching development projects in Kiharu, positioning himself as a service-driven leader.

Related Topics

Ndindi Nyoro Kiharu Constituency National Assembly Committees Budget and Appropriations Committee
.

Latest Stories

DP Kindiki's wife Joyce wows in elegant green dress, flawless makeup at Daystar University
DP Kindiki's wife Joyce wows in elegant green dress, flawless makeup at Daystar University
Fashion & Beauty
By Molly Chebet
20 mins ago
Nairobi ODM leaders urge Meru governor to appoint a female deputy
Nairobi
By Okumu Modachi
24 mins ago
Ndindi Nyoro breaks silence, steers clear of politics
Politics
By Ronald Kipruto
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto-Raila deal: Unity or political survival?
By Irene Githinji 7 hrs ago
Ruto-Raila deal: Unity or political survival?
Trump offers a flicker of hope for Kenya's oil project
By Macharia Kamau 7 hrs ago
Trump offers a flicker of hope for Kenya's oil project
Kenya pulls plug on Sh301b IMF deal amid hunt for new bailout
By Brian Ngugi 7 hrs ago
Kenya pulls plug on Sh301b IMF deal amid hunt for new bailout
Why dollar-denominated money market funds have set Kenya abuzz
By Graham Kajilwa 7 hrs ago
Why dollar-denominated money market funds have set Kenya abuzz
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved