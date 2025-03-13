The Standard

Man killed in suspected hit-and-run involving presidential convoy

By Denis Omondi | 57m ago

A vehicle in President William Ruto’s motorcade is reported to have run over a man, killing him instantly.

According to an eyewitness account, the elderly man – said to be a foreign national –  was crossing the busy Ngong Road at the Greenhouse Mall, near Adams Arcade, when a loud thud was heard.

The said vehicle, however, sped off, joining the rest of the motorcade as it made its way into Kibra for scheduled presidential functions.

The incident followed other presidential development engagements in the neighbouring Lang’ata area as the President continued his tour of Nairobi.

While in Kibra, Ruto on Thursday launched the Kibra Technical and vocational College, Dishi na County programme at Toi Primary School, inspected Ayany Primary and Junior School, and addressed roadside rallies.

The body of the man, whose identity remains unknown, was left lying on the road, drawing large crowds of onlookers as a traffic snarl-up ensued.

Efforts to reach the Nairobi area police boss, George Sedah, for comment were futile.

More follows…

