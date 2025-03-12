CS Muturi unfazed by potential dismissal, defends stand on abductions

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi. [Screengrab]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has reiterated that he is not afraid of being dismissed from his position for openly criticizing the government, particularly on issues related to abductions.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Muturi dismissed calls for his resignation, asserting that stepping down would be an act of cowardice.

"I actively participated in the campaigns, and it would be morally wrong to resign. It would be cowardly. I am staying put and will continue speaking out when necessary," he stated.

Meanwhile, Muturi confirmed that the Democratic Party of Kenya (DP), with which he has been closely affiliated, will be formally withdrawing from the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

When asked about the rationale behind the move, Muturi stated that he had not been personally informed of the decision but respected the autonomy of the party's leadership.

"The decision was made by an important party organ, and I respect that. I resigned from my position at the party, by Article 777 Clause 2, when I was appointed Attorney General," he explained.

On Wednesday, the Democratic Party formally wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, issuing a 30-day notice of its intention to leave the coalition.

"Kindly take notice that our stay in Kenya Kwanza Coalition is no longer tenable due to the prevailing political developments," read a statement issued by the party’s Secretary General.

Muturi also explained his reasons for skipping at least three cabinet sittings.

"I have sort to be excused from the cabinet meetings until the issue of extrajudicial killings and abductions is addressed by the cabinet," he stated.