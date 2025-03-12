Clinical officers call off strike after deal with government on CBA, internships

Health CS Deborah Barasa, Council of Governors Chair Ahmed Abdullahi and representatives of clinical officers during the signing of CBA in Nairobi.

Clinical officers have called the strike after signing a return-to-work formula with the national government.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa revealed that over the past few weeks, clinical officers and the Ministry of Health have engaged in extensive and progressive consultations with all relevant stakeholders in a bid to find an amicable resolution to the issues at hand.

Dr Barasa acknowledged the concerns raised by the clinical officers saying they play a critical role in healthcare.

The Ministry of Health has agreed to have the Social Health Authority empanel clinical officers and fast track CBA.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that following productive discussions, the clinical officers’ strike has been called off following negotiations between the Ministry of Health and the leadership of our clinical workers’ caucus. This marks a significant step in strengthening our healthcare system through dialogue and mutual understanding,” she said.

The CS reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns raised by clinical officers while ensuring that the healthcare needs of all Kenyans are met without disruption.

“Our clinical officers form part of the larger health workforce that plays a critical role in delivering essential healthcare services to our citizens,” she said.

Barasa said as the country advances towards the full realisation and implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) under Taifa Care, it is imperative that all healthcare workers—including clinical officers—remain actively engaged in shaping policies that improve working conditions, enhance service delivery and strengthen healthcare infrastructure.

“Constructive engagement and collaboration remain the best ways to approach our resolve to address challenges we face currently and achieve sustainable solutions in the health sector. I, therefore, thank all clinical officers who have willingly resolved to resume duty with immediate effect and urge them to continue working towards building a resilient, patient-centred healthcare system that guarantees quality and affordable care for all Kenyans,” she said.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco) Chair Peterson Wachira said the 23-day strike was unnecessary and assured that clinicians will resume duty.

“We agree that this strike was unnecessary. Once effected, the procedures that we usually render will be back. We will serve all Kenyans. MOH has agreed to empanel our facilities immediately. Government has committed to fast-track CBA. Internships must be streamlined. There should be a seamless posting of interns Now that we have signed an agreement, we hope to not come back here,” he said.

KUCO secretary general George Gibore thanked the ministry for agreeing to meet clinicians in order to ensure healthcare sector reforms under Taifa Care

“We appreciate the Govt for establishing several laws under SHA If these laws are implemented, we should never go on strike. We don't celebrate when we obliterate laws or change direction in terms of what we desire. It has taken us six months to be here but we know it is Kenyans who are suffering whenever we are not functioning properly,”