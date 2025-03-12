'Iko na kasoro ama kasongo?' Ruto jokes as nicknames grow

President William Ruto addresses residents during day three on Nairobi County tour. [PCS]

President William Ruto has continued his new trend of turning around monikers targeting him into light moments, neutralising their intended purpose.

Ruto, who is finalising his three-day tour of Nairobi County, appeared to care less about his new ‘Kasongo’ name, which is popular with his critics, when addressing an audience at the PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute in Dagoretti, during the launch of a new Jitume Lab.

The president sought to know the challenges the facility continues to face when the issue of slow internet connectivity came up, prompting him to question:

“I’m not sure about the speed of the internet. Is it good?” posed Ruto, who instantly received an emphatic ‘no’ answer.

As if to defuse the disappointment, he followed up asking, “Iko na kasoro ama iko na Kasongo?”

Netizens have also nicknamed him 'El Chapo' after he promised on Tuesday to deliver a chapati-making machine that produces one million chapatis.

This embrace of the Kasongo moniker follows another incident when the President was captured on video dancing to the popular Orchestra Super Mazembe’s Kasongo tune, which inspired the name.