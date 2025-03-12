The Standard

Atandi replaces Nyoro as Budget Committee chair in latest House purge

By Betty Njeru | 56m ago

Alego-Usonga MP Sam Atandi at Parliament on April 12, 2023. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi has been elected chairperson of the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee, replacing Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Atandi will be deputized by Endebes MP Robert Pukose.

Lawmakers expressed confidence in Atandi’s leadership, citing his experience and ability to handle the role.

“Get ready for criticism. We must stand firm as long as what you do is fair,” said Eldas MP Adan Keynan.

This development comes a day after Nyoro faced tough criticism from his colleagues for development projects in his constituency.

“You are capable of running this committee. I know there have been issues regarding equity, and resources are very limited. It’s up to us as the committee to make sure there is equity and equality in what we do,” echoed Kitutu Chache MP Nyakundi.

Public Accounts Committee

MPs have also elected Butere MP Tindi Mwale National Assembly Public Accounts Committee chairperson to be deputised by Garissa Woman Representative Amina Udgoon.

Mwale beat his closest challenger, Rarieda MP Paul Otiende Amollo, securing nine votes against Amollo’s six.

