'You get a chapo, everyone gets a chapo:' More Ruto goodies in Nairobi tour

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago

President William Ruto during his tour in Mathare, Nairobi County. [PCS]

Nairobi’s Dishi na County school feeding program is set for a major upgrade after President William Ruto pledged to provide a chapati-making machine to support the initiative.

Speaking at St. Teresa Girls Secondary School in Mathare on Tuesday, March 11, Ruto—who was accompanied by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja—announced plans to supply the high-capacity machine, which can produce up to one million chapatis daily.

"Governor Sakaja has requested that chapatis be included in the Dishi na County program. He wants a machine capable of making one million chapatis per day, and I have agreed to his request," said Ruto.

Sakaja highlighted the success of the initiative, which currently provides meals to over 300,000 children in public schools across Nairobi.

"I am feeding 300,000 children in Nairobi, and now I will need to make one million chapatis. I will ask the president to help me with a chapati-making machine,” the county boss said.

Launched on June 20, 2023, the Dishi na County program aims to provide meals to public primary school and Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) students.

Parents contribute a subsidised fee of Sh5 per meal, payable through mobile money and a smart wristband system known as Tap2Eat.

