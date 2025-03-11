The Standard

Ruto pledges to buy chapati-making machine for Sakaja's 'Dishi na County' project

By Mate Tongola | 2h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

President William Ruto during his tour in Mathare, Nairobi County. [PCS]

Nairobi’s Dishi na County school feeding program is set for a major upgrade after President William Ruto pledged to provide a chapati-making machine to support the initiative.

Speaking at St. Teresa Girls Secondary School in Mathare on Tuesday, March 11, Ruto—who was accompanied by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja—announced plans to supply the high-capacity machine, which can produce up to one million chapatis daily.

"Governor Sakaja has requested that chapatis be included in the Dishi na County program. He wants a machine capable of making one million chapatis per day, and I have agreed to his request," said Ruto.

Sakaja highlighted the success of the initiative, which currently provides meals to over 300,000 children in public schools across Nairobi.

"I am feeding 300,000 children in Nairobi, and now I will need to make one million chapatis. I will ask the president to help me with a chapati-making machine,” the county boss said.

Launched on June 20, 2023, the Dishi na County program aims to provide meals to public primary school and Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) students.

Parents contribute a subsidised fee of Sh5 per meal, payable through mobile money and a smart wristband system known as Tap2Eat.

Related Topics

Dishi Na County Program Governor Johnson Sakaja Chapati Making Machine 1 Million Chapatis
.

Latest Stories

School Games: Giant killers Nyabondo dare rugby champs Kisii after flooring Maseno in Kisumu
School Games: Giant killers Nyabondo dare rugby champs Kisii after flooring Maseno in Kisumu
Rugby
By Washington Onyango
10 mins ago
St Joseph Girls Kitale eye Rift Valley dominance after Trans Nzoia County sweep
Hockey
By Washington Onyango
13 mins ago
Eldoret businessman alleges death threats from in-laws amid ongoing assault case
Rift Valley
By Peter Ochieng
35 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Falling prices: Mbadi's math doesn't add up
By Macharia Kamau and Frankline Sunday 7 hrs ago
Falling prices: Mbadi's math doesn't add up
Too frail for jail? Court frees terminally ill elderly prisoner
By Kamau Muthoni 10 hrs ago
Too frail for jail? Court frees terminally ill elderly prisoner
Listen to youth, Raila told after Kisii booing
By Stanley Ongwae 10 hrs ago
Listen to youth, Raila told after Kisii booing
Kenya Power, City Hall tiff reveals Sh26.6 billion in power bills debts
By James Wanzala 1 day ago
Kenya Power, City Hall tiff reveals Sh26.6 billion in power bills debts
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved