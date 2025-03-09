The Standard

Gachagua claims threats delaying launch of his political party

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago

Former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that threats from a powerful government official have delayed the launch of his new political party.

Speaking at a church event in Kitengela, Gachagua insisted that while the party is fully prepared for the unveiling, concerns over possible intimidation forced a postponement.

"The party is ready. It is like a brand-new car in the showroom. I wanted to launch it, but that powerful individual has his own plans. Between the stage and the showroom, he might throw obstacles in our path. I hope you understand," he said.

Gachagua also revealed that the national chairperson of his soon-to-be-launched party would hail from Kajiado County.

The former deputy president, who was impeached last year, further accused President William Ruto of engaging in large-scale corruption after weakening the opposition.

He claimed that the Bomas of Kenya had been sold to a Turkish national despite his objections during a cabinet meeting when he served as deputy president.

"The Turkish national is a close friend to someone powerful in this country. Ruto has two years to do everything he wants. The other day you saw who has joined him in government," Rigathi stated.

He has also called on the Gen Z to register for the voters cards adding that they have an ability to determine the future.

