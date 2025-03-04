The Standard

'Move on' Ruto tells of Social Health Insurance Fund critics

By Winfrey Owino | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Press Statement by President William Ruto.[File, Standard]

President William Ruto has told off critics of the Social Health Authority, saying the majority have either not registered for the service. He maintained that the government will only pay for services rendered.

This comes hours after the Auditor General’s report revealed that the state had used over Sh100 billion on the SHA system, an issue he has dismissed.

While addressing mourners at MP Malulu Injendi’s burial in Malava, Kakamega County, Ruto has asked his critics to embrace change.

“The noise being made online is made by brokers who benefitted from NHIF initially. I have heard they said we used Sh100bn for the SHA system. No coin will be used. We want to sort out fraud. Funds were stolen by fraudsters. 40 per cent of NHIF money was paid to fake, fraudulent claims. That will not happen when I am president,” Ruto has said.

“It will be a fee for service to ensure we protect the citizens' contributions. The stealing is over, my friends, move on. No more public funds will be misused. Fill the newspapers all you want. SHA will only pay money, and it goes directly to the health facility in villages and ensure all can get treated in dispensaries. We will not give free money without accountability like in NHIF,”

While defending the Social Health Authority, Ruto says the new health insurance system will bar fraudulent claims and give Kenyans equal access unlike NHIF.

On Monday, the office of the Auditor General highlighted five ways the government broke the law when setting up the Social Health Authority system.

The report filed by the Auditor General Nancy Gathungu highlights shortcomings in the operations of state organs in the period between 2023 and 2024.

In her report, Gathungu listed unbudgeted and non-competitive procurement, undefined scope of works, lack of agreements on payments, and unfavorable contract clauses as some of the shortcomings of SHA.

SHA was officially rolled out in October last year, but has had mishaps in its operation, thus attracting nationwide criticism.

Related Topics

President William Ruto Social Health Authority Auditor General Nancy Gathungu
.

Latest Stories

Raising children with disabilities
Raising children with disabilities
Sunday Magazine
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
20 mins ago
Ukraine 'determined' to maintain US ties after aid halt
World
By AFP
24 mins ago
Civil servants threaten strike over medical cover dispute
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Youth, awake and challenge our two timing political old guard
By Alexander Chagema 1 hr ago
Youth, awake and challenge our two timing political old guard
Puzzle of UAE firm in Sh6b Telkom deal deepens
By Frankline Sunday 11 hrs ago
Puzzle of UAE firm in Sh6b Telkom deal deepens
Return of the red dragon: Kenya forced to face East amid looming Western aid cuts
By Brian Ngugi 17 hrs ago
Return of the red dragon: Kenya forced to face East amid looming Western aid cuts
Is Benni McCarthy the man to lead Harambee Stars into the promised land?
By Washington Onyango 1 day ago
Is Benni McCarthy the man to lead Harambee Stars into the promised land?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved