'Move on' Ruto tells of Social Health Insurance Fund critics

Press Statement by President William Ruto.[File, Standard]

President William Ruto has told off critics of the Social Health Authority, saying the majority have either not registered for the service. He maintained that the government will only pay for services rendered.

This comes hours after the Auditor General’s report revealed that the state had used over Sh100 billion on the SHA system, an issue he has dismissed.

While addressing mourners at MP Malulu Injendi’s burial in Malava, Kakamega County, Ruto has asked his critics to embrace change.

“The noise being made online is made by brokers who benefitted from NHIF initially. I have heard they said we used Sh100bn for the SHA system. No coin will be used. We want to sort out fraud. Funds were stolen by fraudsters. 40 per cent of NHIF money was paid to fake, fraudulent claims. That will not happen when I am president,” Ruto has said.

“It will be a fee for service to ensure we protect the citizens' contributions. The stealing is over, my friends, move on. No more public funds will be misused. Fill the newspapers all you want. SHA will only pay money, and it goes directly to the health facility in villages and ensure all can get treated in dispensaries. We will not give free money without accountability like in NHIF,”

While defending the Social Health Authority, Ruto says the new health insurance system will bar fraudulent claims and give Kenyans equal access unlike NHIF.

On Monday, the office of the Auditor General highlighted five ways the government broke the law when setting up the Social Health Authority system.

The report filed by the Auditor General Nancy Gathungu highlights shortcomings in the operations of state organs in the period between 2023 and 2024.

In her report, Gathungu listed unbudgeted and non-competitive procurement, undefined scope of works, lack of agreements on payments, and unfavorable contract clauses as some of the shortcomings of SHA.

SHA was officially rolled out in October last year, but has had mishaps in its operation, thus attracting nationwide criticism.